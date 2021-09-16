Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Lance Rosenzweig Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Lance Rosenzweig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lance Rosenzweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lance Rosenzweig acquired 9,727 shares of Support.com stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $21,302.13.

SPRT opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Support.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

