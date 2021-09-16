Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Neutral

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $690.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $750.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $611.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $296.17 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

