Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $186.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average of $170.53. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

