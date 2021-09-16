SVB Leerink Comments on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

ADAP opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

