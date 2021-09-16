Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in August

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVNLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 32.05%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.