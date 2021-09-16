Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 190.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,448,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,490,375 shares of company stock worth $89,436,494. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

