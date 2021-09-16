Swiss National Bank Buys 5,100 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $101.36 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

