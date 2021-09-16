Swiss National Bank Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSH. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

