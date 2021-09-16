Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,350 shares of company stock worth $6,087,277. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.