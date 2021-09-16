Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $100.79

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.79 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.09). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 4,574,843 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £238.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

