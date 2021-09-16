Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.54. 36,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

