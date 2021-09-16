Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $627.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

