Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Talos Energy worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,796,722 shares of company stock worth $48,587,014 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

