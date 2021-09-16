Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $3.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TNEYF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,420. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.