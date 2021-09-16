Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.91

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 3191993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Several research firms have commented on TVE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

