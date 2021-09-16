Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $123.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,922 shares of company stock worth $10,403,593 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 434.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

