Tapmydata Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $29,574.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

