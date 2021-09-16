TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $60.59

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.59, but opened at $58.08. TaskUs shares last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 2,059 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

