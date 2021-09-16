Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $758.26

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 758.26 ($9.91) and traded as low as GBX 681.20 ($8.90). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 681.20 ($8.90), with a volume of 1,637,135 shares.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 726.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 758.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

