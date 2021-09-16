TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,647. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

