TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of TC Energy worth $126,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,249. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

