TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$75.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$62.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.57. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$65.44. The firm has a market cap of C$61.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,169 shares valued at $694,256.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

