Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 230 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LendingTree were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,746,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

LendingTree stock opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.06 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.51 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

