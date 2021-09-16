Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cinemark were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cinemark by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

CNK opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.