Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

EPRT opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

