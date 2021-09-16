Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

NYSE PHR opened at $69.12 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,500,457. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.