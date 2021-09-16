Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,500,457. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
