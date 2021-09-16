Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,245 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

