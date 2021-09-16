Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,278 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veracyte were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

