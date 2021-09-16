Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rambus were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3,190.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -168.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

