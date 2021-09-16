Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 211,492 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

