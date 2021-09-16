Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

