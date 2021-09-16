Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 5,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 321,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $807,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

