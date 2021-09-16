Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

