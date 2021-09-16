Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $997.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 997 ($13.03) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 13496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,012 ($13.22).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,050.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.64 million and a PE ratio of 24.44.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.