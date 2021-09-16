Tellor Price Up 7.2% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Tellor has a total market cap of $112.07 million and $33.45 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.55 or 0.00120842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00143719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00824719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047632 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,025,393 coins and its circulating supply is 1,947,414 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

