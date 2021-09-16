Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 345.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

