TENT (TENT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $108,433.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $902,394.58 and approximately $108,433.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00288080 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00225723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00144302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002340 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

