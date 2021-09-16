Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

TEZNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

