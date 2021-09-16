Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.88. Textron reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

