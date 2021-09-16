The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.