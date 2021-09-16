The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CHN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 20,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The China Fund has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. UBS Group AG increased its position in The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

