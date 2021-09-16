The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

NYSE:COO opened at $445.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.56. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

