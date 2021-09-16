The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.80. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock worth $319,883,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

