The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.84 on Monday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,289 shares of company stock worth $5,416,117. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

