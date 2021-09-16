The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $305.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $259.57 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.42.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,254 shares of company stock worth $68,833,228 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 257.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

