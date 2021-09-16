The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $140.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.36.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

