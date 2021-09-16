The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

