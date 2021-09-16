The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $47,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,533. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.40 and a 200 day moving average of $315.09. The company has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.