The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

IFN opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The India Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.36% of The India Fund worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

