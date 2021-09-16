The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 98421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

