The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 98421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
